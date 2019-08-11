AP ICET 2019 counselling to begin from August 14, check details @ apicet.nic.in: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET) 2019 counselling will start from August 14. The candidates who have been looking forward to the counselling can visit the official website of the board, @ apicet.nic.in, to check all the details.

AP ICET 2019 counselling to begin from August 14, check details @ apicet.nic.in: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is scheduled to conduct the counselling for Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET) 2019 from August 14, 2019, an official notification said on Sunday. The candidates who qualified the AP ICET 2019 have been long waiting for an announcement of the counselling schedule of the examination. Before the verification of the documents, the candidates are required to pay the processing fee for AP ICET counselling. It is only after the payment of Processing fee for AP ICET counselling, the candidates will be allowed to have their certificates verified.

The candidates should note down that the process of certificate verification will commence from August 14 and will continue till August 19, 2019. Apart from that, the students who have claimed EWS can update details till August 20, 2019. The students can exercise their right to choose options from August 19 to August 21, till 6 pm. The seats will be allotted to the students on August 23 after 6 pm.

AP ICET Counselling 2019: Here’s how to register

For registering yourself to the AP ICET Counselling 2019, you first need to pay the processing fee. After paying the fee, the candidates are required to visit the help centre for the verification of their documents. After the verification of documents, the candidates are required to choose and lock the options of college in which they are willing to take admission.

AP ICET Counselling 2019: Processing fee

It should be noted that the candidates belonging to the general category will have to pay a processing fee of Rs 1200 while those belonging to SC, ST category will have to pay Rs 600 either through credit card, debit card or net banking.

