AP Inter Result 2019: The AP Inter 1st and 2nd-year results is likely to be released on April 12, 2019, the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh or BIEAP on the official websites. There are alternate websites also from where the candidates can acess their result.

AP Inter Result 2019: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh or BIEAP is likely to release the AP Inter 1st and 2nd year results 2019 on April 12, 2019. Although no official confirmation has been received yet. Students who appeared for the AP Inter 1st and 2nd-year exams are requested to check the results on the official website of the board- bieap.gov.in. Since nothing has been confirmed yet, so students are advised to keep a check on the official website of the board.

As per sources, the evaluation process for Inter first year is almost complete. Apart from bieap.gov.in, the students can also check AP Inter 1st year and 2nd-year result 2019 at manabadi.com, rtgs.ap.gov.in, schools9.com and examresults.net. The results will be available on all these websites.

After checking the result, don’t forget to download a copy of the AP Intermediate result 2019. Also, take out a printout of the same for future use.

Students will have to enter their AP 11th or 12th Inter Exam hall ticket number along with other essential details like name and date of birth to access their hall ticket. Later, they can click on ‘Submit’ tab to view the AP Inter result 2019.

TS Inter results for Junior and senior intermediate examination will release on April 10. The last official notification released by the board on April 4, 2019.

It is important to note that the official website may face some technical problems due to huge traffic as lakhs of students will try to access their result at the same time. The Class 11 and 12 examination was held in the state was held in February and March, 2019. The results were scheduled to be released in the month of April.

