AP Inter Result 2019 announced: The AP Inter 1st year result and AP Inter 2nd year result 2019 were declared by the BIEAP (Board of Intermediate Education of Andhra Pradesh) today i.e. April 12 at the official website of BIEAP which is bieap.gov.in. Candidates, who are not able to access the official website of BIEAP are requested to visit examresults.net to check their AP Inter result 2019. Besides that, students can also check their AP Intermediate I Result 2019 or AP Intermediate II Result 2019 at educationandhra.com, manabadi.co.in, results.cgg.gov.in or manabadi.com.

How to check the AP Inter result 2019?

Log in to the official website of BSEAP (Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education) i.e. bieap.gov.in.

Note: You can also check the AP Intermediate I Results 2019 or AP Intermediate II Result 2019 at examresults.net, manabadi.co.in, results.cgg.gov.in or manabadi.com. On the homepage, click on the link which reads Andhra Inter 1st Year Result 2019 and Andhra Inter 2nd year Result 2019. Submit your Roll Number or Enrollment Number to get the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate result 2019 or 2019 AP Inter Results. Download and print the AP Inter Results 2019 for future reference.

If in case, candidates are not able to access the websites mentioned above. They can send messages to the given below numbers in order to receive their Andhra Inter 1st Year Results 2019 or Andhra Inter Second Year Result 2019 via SMS.

AP Inter First Year Result: Andhra Inter 1st Year Results 2019

GENERAL – SMS – APGEN1REGISTRATION NO to 56263

VOC. – SMS – APVOC1REGISTRATION NO to 56263

AP Inter II Year Results: Andhra Inter Second Year Result 2019

GENERAL – SMS – APGEN2REGISTRATION NO to 56263

VOC. – SMS – APVOC2REGISTRATION NO to 56263

The AP Inter I year examination started on February 27 and went till March 16, 2019. While, the AP Inter II year was conducted by the Andhra Pradesh Board from February 28 till March 18, 2019. According to reports, the BIEAP has decided to announce the AP Inter 1st year result 2019 and AP Inter 2nd year result 2019 early as compared to the time duration taken last year. In 2018, the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh declared the AP Inter 1st and 2nd year result 2018 on April 13. The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh results 2018 was announced by the Andhra Pradesh HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao in 2018.

