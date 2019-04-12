AP Inter Result 2019: the BIEAP or Board of Intermediate Education of Andhra Pradesh to declare the AP Inter 1st year result 2019 and AP Inter 2nd year result 2019, today i.e. April 12 at 11:00 am. The AP Intermediate I Results 2019 or AP Intermediate II Result 2019 will be announced on the official website of BIEAP i.e. bieap.gov.in. Here's how to check the AP Inter Result 2019 results.

AP Inter Result 2019: The AP Inter 1st year result and AP Inter 2nd year result will be declared by the BIEAP (Board of Intermediate Education of Andhra Pradesh) today i.e. April 12 at around 11:00 am. The results of the Andhra Pradesh intermediate 2019 will be available on the official website of BIEAP which is bieap.gov.in. In case, candidates are not able to access the official website of BIEAP, they can check their AP Inter result 2019 at examresults.net. Aspirants who appeared for the examinations are requested to note that the result which is likely to be announced today at 11:00 will serve as the provincial result until the Andhra Pradesh Board releases the AP Inter result 2019 mark sheet on its official website.

Students who are eagerly waiting for AP Inter 1st year result 2019 and AP Inter 2nd year result 2019, can also check their BIEAP 1st year, 2nd year results at educationandhra.com, manabadi.co.in, results.cgg.gov.in or manabadi.com. The AP Inter I year examination was conducted by the Andhra Pradesh Board from February 27 till March 16, 2019. While, the AP Inter II year started from February 28 and went till March 18, 2019.

Steps to check the AP Inter result 2019:

Step 1: Login to the official website of BSEAP (Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education) i.e. bieap.gov.in to check the AP Inter First Year Result 2019.

Step 2: Candidates who appeared for the examination, can also check their AP Intermediate I Results 2019 or AP Intermediate II Result 2019 at examresults.net, educationandhra.com, manabadi.co.in, results.cgg.gov.in or manabadi.com.

Step 3: Click on the link which reads Andhra Inter 1st Year Results 2019 and Andhra Inter 2nd year Results 2019 on the homepage.

Step 4: Enter the Roll Number or Enrollment Number to get the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate results 2019.

Step 5: Download and print the AP Inter Results 2019 or 2019 AP Inter Results for future reference.

