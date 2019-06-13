AP Inter Supply Result 2019: BIEAP is all set to release the Andhra Pradesh Inter Supplementary results and scores today on the official website - bieap.gov.in. Students check the result by following the instructions given below.

AP Inter Supply Result 2019: The Board of Intermediate Examination Andhra Pradesh(BIEAP) is going to declare the results of Andhra Pradesh Board Intermediate Supplementary Exam 2019 today, June 13, 2019. The results will be available on the website – bieap.gov.in. after the declaration of results by BIEAP. The IPASE exams were conducted for students who failed to clear one or two papers from May 14 till May 22. According to the reports, more than 5 lakh students who flunked the intermediate exams appeared in the AP Inter Supply exams this year.

List of websites to check the AP Inter Supply result 2019:

examresults.net

goresults.net

manabadi.com

manabadi.co.in

exametc.com

educationandhra.com

Steps to check the AP Inter Supply result 2019:

Sign in to bieap.gov.in, the official website Tap on Ap Inter Supply results bar on the homepage Fill in the roll number The results will appear on the screen Take a print out after downloading

Further Information on AP Inter Supply Result 2019:

In total 99,857 students grabbed 9 CGPA. However, 9, 340 students managed to get 10 CGPA. The highest pass percentage of 89 per cent was seen in the Krishna district.

Here is a list of pass percentages.

70% pass percentage was seen in government colleges of Chittor. 6% in government schools of Kurnool and Prakasam district At the top is the government school of Vizianagaram with 77 per cent pass percentage.

More about the board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh

The board was established in 1971. Since then it is taking care of intermediate education in the state. It also takes care of all the studies related matter and specifies the courses of study. The current pattern of 10+2+3 education was first practised by Andhra Pradesh. The Board continuously fosters quality leadership, support and services to ensure world-class education in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

