The timetable and exam dates for the Andhra Pradesh intermediate 2019 are out at state government’s website—bieap.gov.in. The state Human Resource Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao told reporters that the first year examinations will commence from February 27 and the second year examination from February 28, 2018. According to the reports, around 10.06 lakh students will be appearing for the intermediate examination including 5.25 lakh first-year student and 4.8 lakh second-year students.

Ganta Srinivasa Rao added that for the Andhra Pradesh intermediate examinations, the board has set up 1448 examination centers and the exams will be held from 9 am to 12 pm. While the practical exams are scheduled from February 1 to February 20. “We spoke to the Telangana officials and finalised the same schedule for the two Telugu states to avoid confusion among students, said Rao. The students may download the complete schedule and timetable, once the board publishes it on the official website.

Here are the simple steps to download the AP Inter Time Table 2019 Of 1st Year, 2nd Year Examination:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of Board of Intermediate Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) @ bieap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads AP Inter Time table 2019

Step 3: Click on “AP intermediate 1st year examination” for the 1st year examination.

OR

"AP intermediate 2nd year examination" for 2nd year examination.

Step 4: Entre the registration details.

Setp 5: Save the important events and dates for the Andhra Pradesh intermediate 2019.

