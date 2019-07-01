AP NEET 2019 Merit List: The Andhra Pradesh NTR University of Health Sciences has released the Merit List of NEET 2019 on its official website - ntruhs.ap.nic.in. Candidates can check the list by following the instructions given in this article.

AP NEET 2019 Merit List: The NTR University of Health Sciences in Andhra Pradesh has released the Merit List of Andhra Pradesh National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test or NEET 2019 through its official website – ntruhs.ap.nic.in. All the candidates who have appeared in the NEET 2019 examination are advised to check the list by following the instructions given below.

The candidates who wish to take admissions into the medical and dental colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh need to check the list on the official website. According to the admission procedure, the candidates selected will have to undergo a medical examination and document verification process for the admissions.

How to check and download the AP NEET 2019 Merit List?

Visit the official website as mentioned above – ntruhs.ap.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “AP NEET 2019 Merit List“ On clicking, a pdf will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download and take a print out of the same for future reference

Candidates must note that they are required to keep an eye on the official website of the University as the notification for document verification and the medical examination will be notified through the website only.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vGUvMskjaUo

