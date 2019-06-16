AP Open School SSC, Inter Result 2019: The class 10th or SSC and Intermediate board exams result has been released on the official website apopenschool.org. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their result at the official website. The Board of Secondary Education and the Board of Intermediate Education declared the results respectively in the month of May.

The exams were conducted from May 1 to May 7, 2019. while the practical exams were held from May 9 to May 13.

AP Open School SSC, Inter Result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh Open School Society (APOSS), apopenschool.org.

Step 2: There is APOSS Inter and SSC result appears on the homepage, click on it

Step 3: Enter your admit card number in the space provided there

Step 4: Submit all the details

Step 5: Check all your results from the next page

Recently, the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) announced the results of 1st, 2nd year advanced supplementary examinations on June 13 after 4 pm at Vijawada.

The annual AP Intermediate exam results were announced on April 12 through the official website- bieap.gov.in.

APOSS is the first State Open School in the country, it was established as an autonomous society. This was registered under the Andhra Pradesh Public Societies Act on February 20, 1991. It was inaugurated on the ‘Ugadi Day’, March 17, 1991.

