AP PC Civil Admit Card 2018: The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board has released the hall tickets for the upcoming Police recruitment examination through its official website – slprb.ap.gov.in. Candidates who have submitted their applications for the posts and are appearing in the examination are advised to download the admit cards by logging into the website.

Candidates can also follow the instructions given below to download the AP PC Civil Admit Card 2018. They are required to download the Admit Cards soon as the link to download might get deactivated after some time on the official website of the Board.

How to download the AP PC Civil Admit Card 2018?

Visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board as mentioned above

Search for the Hall Tickets download link on the homepage and click on it

Candidates will be taken to a different page

Here, enter the roll number or registration number and submit

The AP PC Civil Admit Card will appear on the screen of your computer

Download the Hall Ticket and take a print out of the same for future use

Direct link to log into the official website of the Board and download the admit cards: http://slprb.ap.gov.in/

