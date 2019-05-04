AP PGECET 2019: The AP PGECET 2019 entrance examination's preliminary answer keys have been released on the official website, sche.ap.gov.in by the Andhra University, Vishakapatnam. The examination was conducted on May 2, 2019 by the University. Candidates who appeared for the same can calculate their scores. The interested candidates can check their answer keys of AP PGECET on the official website. The University provided an objection window for correcting the errors. On May 4, 2019. the examination was concluded.

AP PGECET 2019: The Andhra University, Vishakapatnam has released the AP PGECET 2019 preliminary answer keys on May 4, 2019 on the official website sche.ap.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the entrance examination can check the answer keys of AP PGECET 2019 to calculate their scores. The entrance test AP PGECET 2019 for the admissions in the postgraduate engineering courses began in an online mode on May 2 and ended on May 4, 2019. Interested candidates can check their answer keys of AP PGECET on the official website. The University has provided a facility of an objection window for correcting the errors, if found any in the answer keys. Students can file the objections till May 7, 2019. While the authorities will release the results on May 9, 2019. The Andhra University has released the answer keys on the behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education.

How to download AP PGECET 2019 answer key and calculate probable scores?

Step 1: Visit the official website APSCHE- sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link AP PGECET 2019

Step 3: Click on the link which says AP PGECET 2019 preliminary answer key

Step 4: In the new window, enter your new registration number and hall ticket number.

Step 5: Your answer keys will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take out a print out of the same.

Step 6: They can also compare their response sheet with the AP PGECET 2019 answer key with their probable scores.

Step 7: Check the direct link here to download the answer keys.

Objections can be sent to @objections.appgecet2019@gmail.com.

Last date to file the objections

Objections for Geo-Engineering & Geo-Informatics, Pharmacy, Computer Science & Information Technology can be submitted on or before May 5, 2019 till 5 pm. Electronics & Communication Engineering, Bio-technology, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineeri9ng, Food Technology, Electrical Engineering, last date is May 6, 2019 till 10 pm. For the exams like Instrumentation Engineering, Metallurgy, Chemical Engineering, Nano-technology, the last date to file the objections is May 7, 2019 till 10 pm.

