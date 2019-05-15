AP PGECET 2019 result declared: Here is the toppers list: HE) had declared the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) results 2019. Students can check the results online through the official website @sche.ap.gov.in

AP PGECET 2019 result declared: Here is the toppers list

AP PGECET 2019 result declared: Here is the toppers list

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) had declared the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) results 2019. Students can check the results online through the official website @sche.ap.gov.in

As many as 20, 986 out of 24, 248 candidates had qualified for the entrance exam in 2019. AP PGECET 2019 was conducted by Andhra University, Visakhapatnam on behalf of APSCHE.

The topper list includes:

P. Shyaama Rajitha topped – bio-technology,

A. Veda Sree – chemical engineering

Mahanthi Anjani Bai – civil engineering

K.H.N Sita Ragini – computer science and engineering, T.Mahendra – electronics and communication engineering

M.Jyoshna – electrical engineering

P.Raavali – food technology

A.Ravi Teja – EEO engineering,

S.M.Sindoori – instrumentation engineering

A.Sai Charan – mechanical engineering,

S.Sai Prakash – metallurgical engineering,

P.Manthru Naik – nanotechnology

P.Prudhvi topped – pharmacy

The exam was conducted from May 2 to 4 for all the candidates who are seeking admission into the postgraduate degree courses in the state.

How to check:

Step 1: Visit the official website @sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Students will be directed to a new window, where they have to enter the registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download it. Take out a print out for future use

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App