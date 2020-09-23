Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) Exam 2020 Admit Card has been uploaded by the Andhra University, Vishakapatnam on its web portal, sche.ap.gov.in, know how to download admit card.

The Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) Exam 2020 Admit Card has been uploaded by the Andhra University, Vishakapatnam on its web portal, sche.ap.gov.in. Registered candidates will be able to download and print their Admit Cards after filling the needed details on the website.

The AP PGECET is scheduled between September 28 and 30 this year with 2 shifts being held each day, one from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. and the other from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Proper coronavirus precautions will be in place at the exam centres and the guidelines for behaviour during the exam will also be found in the Admit Card.

Candidates will need to wear face covers/masks and remain some distance away from others. It is compulsory to carry copies of the Admit Card, a pen and a valid photo ID (Aadhar Card, driving license, Voter ID, etc.) to be granted entry into the exam centre.

Follow the given steps to download the AP PGECET Exam 2020 Admit Card:

Visit Andhra University’s official website, sche.ap.gov.in. On the home page, select the hyperlink ‘AP PGECET 2020’. Select the hyperlink ‘download hall ticket’. Fill in the required information and submit it. The AP PGECET Exam 2020 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen. Download and print the Admit Card as it will be required at the exam centre.

The answer key for the prelims will be out on October 1. Candidates who sat for the exam will be able to contest the answers and the revised answer key will be released on October 3.

