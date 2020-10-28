AP PGECET 2020, AP PGECET 2020 Rank card released at sche.ap.gov.in: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the AP PGECET 2020 rank cards on the official website. Know details here.

AP PGECET 2020: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the AP PGECET 2020 rank cards on the official website, apsche.org. Candidates who have appeared for the AP PGECET 2020 entrance can check their rank card.

The rank card of AP PGECET 2020 will include details of each candidate along with the marks secured and the qualifying status. Candidates can also check the AP PGECET 2020 rank via the direct link. Candidates are advised to follow the steps below to download AP PGECET 2020 Rank Card:

Visit the official website of APSCHE, apsche.org Click on the AP PGECET 2020 Rank Card link on the homepage Candidates are advised to keep their log-in credentials ready Enter the Hall Ticket Number, Registration Number and the Date of Birth in the link provided Download the AP PGECET 2020 Rank Card Candidates are advised to print it for future references

The AP PGECET 2020 counselling process will be conducted online this year. Qualifying students are advised to visit the official website for further updates related to AP PGECET 2020 counselling schedule.