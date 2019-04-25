AP PGECET Admit Cards 2019: The admit cards for AP PGECET 2019 are out @ scheap.ap.gov.in. The candidates can download their AP PGECET exam 2019 hall tickets by simply following the steps mentioned below.

Admit cards for the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) are out @ scheap.ap.gov.in. The students who have applied for the AP PGECET 2019 examination can check and download their hall tickets from the examination board’s official website by following the simple steps mentioned below. The AP PGECET helps students to get admission in the Post Graduate Engineering colleges of the state. The AP PGECET 2019 will be held between May 2 to 4, 2019.

The candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check and download the AP PGECET 2019 admit cards:

Step 1: Log on to AP PGECET’s official website @ scheap.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘download admit card’.

Step 3: A new page will pop up now.

Step 4: Enter the registration number.

Step 5: Admit card for AP PGECET 2019 will now appear on your screen

Step 6: Check, download and take a print out for future reference.

The AP PGECET is conducted by the Andhra University, Vishakhapatnam, on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). The candidates who will qualify the test will get admission in ME, M.Tech, and M.Pharmacy courses offered by various universities and colleges of the state.

The Andhra University will conduct PGECET 2019 examination from May 2nd to May 4th, 2019, and there will be exams each day from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon and 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm. While the answer keys are expected to be released on May 5 and the result will be published on May 9th, 2019.

About Andhra University:

The Andhra University is a public university located in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. It was established in 1926. It comes under the Governor of Andhra Pradesh and its Vice-Chancellor is G. Nageswara Rao. The institution has Sir C.R. Reddy as its founder Vice-Chancellor and Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan as the second Vice-Chancellor. Mir Osman Ali Khan, The Seventh Nizam of Hyderabad, donated Rs 1 lakh for the university.

