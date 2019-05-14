AP PGECET Result 2019: The AP PGECET 2019 exam was conducted by Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, on behalf of APSCHE. The results will be declared on the official website. i.e. sche.ap.gov.

AP PGECET Result 2019: The results for the AP PGECET 2019 is expected to be declared today. Candidates are advised to check their results on the official website of the AP PGECET — sche.ap.gov. To check the AP PGECET result 2019, the candidates should keep their login credentials – Roll Number and Date of Birth — handy.

The AP PGECET 2019 was conducted by Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, on behalf of APSCHE for admission to ME/M. TECH /M.Pharm programs. Earlier the result was scheduled to be declared on May 9, but the results got delayed and it was not declared on the announced date. The exam was held from 2 May to 4 May 2019.

There is no official confirmation about the declaration of the result yet. However, response sheets, Exam papers and objection formats are available on the official site of AP PGECET.

All the registered candidates will be able to check the result soon on the official website.

AP PGECET Results 2019: The students can check their result by following these steps

Step 1: Candidates should visit the official website – sche.ap.gov

Step 2: They need to go to the homepage where they should click on the link that reads –

AP PGECET 2019.

Step 3: After clicking on the link, a new page will open.

Step 4: The new page will have the result link.

Step 5: After entering the login credentials, the result can be viewed.

Here are the steps to access objection formats paper:

The students can access the objection formats paper by following

these steps:

Step 1: At first, the candidates should visit the official website.

Step 2: They need to go to the homepage where they should click on

AP PGECET 2019.

Step 3: After clicking the link, a new page will open.

Step 4: The new page will have the Objections Format link.

Step 5: After clicking the link, the format papers can be viewed.

Steps to access Response Sheets:

Step 1: At first, the candidates should visit the official website.

Step 2: They need to go to the homepage where they should click on

AP PGECET 2019.

Step 3: After clicking the link, a new page will open.

Step 4: The new page will have the Response Sheets link.

Step 5: After clicking the link, the candidates needs to fill Registration number and PGECET Hall ticket No.

Step 6: After completing step 5, the Response Sheets would be displayed on the computer screen.

Step 7: Now download the Response Sheets and take the print out for future reference.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App