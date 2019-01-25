AP Police constable 2019: Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) exam was held in the month of January 6 and 8 and the objection link was opened on January 10. Recently the board realized its revised answer key after 145 more objections were raised by the candidates.

AP Police constable 2019: Recently the Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) declared their revised answer key for Andhra Pradesh Police constable, warder, and fireman recruitment exam. Applicants who sat for the written examination can check their revised answer key at the official website of Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) at slprb.ap.gov.in. Earlier the answer keys were declared on January 08, 2019 but after objections received by around 145 applicants, the board investigated the questions. After the investigation, 2 questions were found wrong for which marks have been allotted to the students who marked the answer.

The Andhra Pradesh constable examination was conducted at 28 locations at a total number of 704 centres. A total number of 3,46,284 candidates appeared in the examination. The exam was held for the posts of Civil SCT Police Constables- men and women, AR SCT Police Constables- men and women, APSP SCT Police Constables men in police dept, warders- men and women in prison and service dept.

Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) how to download answer key:

Step 1: Check the official website of Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board at slprb.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link stating Result

Step 3: A new tab will open, enter the hall ticket number or the registration number

Step 4: Then it will ask you to enter your date of birth

Step 5: Click on the submit button

Step 6: Print or download the answer key for future references

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More