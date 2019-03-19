AP Police Constable Main Exam 2019 answer keys: The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has published the answer keys of the main written examination for SCTs PCS civil and AR (Men and Women) and APSP (Men), Warder (Men and Women) and firemen vacant posts on its official website -slprb.ap.gov.in. Candidates can directly download the answer keys with the steps given below.

AP Police Constable Main Exam 2019 answer keys: The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has released the answer key for Constable main final written examination for recruitment of candidates to the post of SCTs PCS civil and AR (Men and Women) and APSP (Men), Warder (Men and Women) and firemen. candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the answer keys of the examination paper by logging into – slprb.ap.gov.in.

Candidates must note that they can also raise objections against any wrong answer keys through the official website of the authority. Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board conducted the written examination for candidates on March 17, 2019. Candidates need to match their attempted answers in the OMR response sheets in the examination to the answer key released on the official website.

The authority has scheduled the last date for submission of the application to raise any objections against the answer keys of APSLPRB for March 20. Also, the objections will be considered by the board after the process is complete soon after which the final answer key will be published later. Candidates can also, the sent their objections on this E-mail Id – apslprb.obj@gmail.com.

How to download the AP Police Constable Answer Keys 2019?

1. Log into the official website of APSLPRB as mentioned above – slprb.ap.gov.in

2. Candidates will be directed to the homepage

3. Here, search for the link that reads, “Notice on objections if any on the Final written Exam answer keys for the post of SCT PCs Civil (Men & Women), SCT PCs AR (Men & Women), SCT PCs APSP (Men), Warder (Men & Women) and Firemen.”

4. Click on the link answer key

5. On clicking, a PDF will open

6. Check your answers and start filing for objections

Here’s the link to download the Answer Keys directly: http://slprb.ap.gov.in/

