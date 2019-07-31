AP police constable recruitment 2019: The Andhra Pradesh Police Constable Examination 2019 result has been released by the Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (AP SLPRB) on the official website, slprb.ap.gov.in. A total of 58,007 vacant posts are to be filled through this entrance examination. Examination was conducted on March 17.

AP police constable recruitment 2019: The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (AP SLPRB) has released the Andhra Pradesh Police Constable Examination 2019 on the official website, slprb.ap.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 58,007 candidates have qualified the entrance examination. Examination was conducted on March 17. Selected candidates wil ebrecruited as SCT Police Constable (Civil, AR, APSP), Warder and Firemen in Andhra Pradesh Police.

Those who are interested can visit the official website for the results. Answer sheets or OMR sheets has also been made available online. Candidates can request for the verification ‘verification’ of their answer keys and marks online after making a payment of Rs 1,000.

A total of 64,575 candidates appeared for the written test. Of which some, 58,007 candidates had qualified including 53,509 men and 4498 women. Merit list will be prepared after assigning ranks based on highest marks, reservation and other factors.

AP SLPRB has some important instructions regarding the verification process:

Any improvement in the marks after verification submitted fee of the candidates will be refunded by the SLPRB.

Downloaded scanned copy of OMR Sheets. Verify the marks which have been awarded before applying for the verification.

Mention specific reason while requesting for the verification so that their grievance may be looked into.

Only valid representation received wit the fee will be examined. The decision of the committee in the matter shall be final.

Besides verification, candidates can also check and edit the data as submitted. In case of any discrepancy, the candidates are advised to write to apslprb.pcsobj@gmail.com before August 4.

With the final written test results, 21 candidates will be competing for each post. The Recruitment Board’s Chairman Kumar Vishwajeet said the OMR sheets for the examination would be made available on the official website soon.

A notification was issued for the police constable posts in the last November. A total of 3.94 lakh candidates applied for the post. Candidates who had been qualified the preliminary written test and physical fitness test, will be selected for the final written exam.

