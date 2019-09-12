AP Police Constable Result 2019: Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board, APSLPRB has released the result for the AP Police constable and warder examination. Check details and also find the direct link of the website.

Andhra Pradesh Exams for Police Constable and various other posts were held on December 16, 2018, and January 6, 2019, now the results for the same exams have been released so the students who appeared for the exam can visit the official website of APSLPRB or can click on the direct link mentioned below to check their result.

Candidates must know that the official website of Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board, APSLPRB is not responding at the moment but will respond soon. Candidates can wait for a while to see the result until the website is fixed by the responsible authorities.

AP Police Constable Result 2019: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Candidate should visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board, slprb.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page click on the result tab

OR

Step 2: Click on the link that says AP Police result 2019

Step 3: On the redirected page enter the information required

Step 4: Result appears on the screen

Step 5: Candidate should download the result for further reference

AP Police Constable Result 2019: Other details

A total of 3137 vacancies were notified in 2018 for the designations of SI, RSI, Station Fire Officer, Deputy Jailor, Warder, Police Constable, Fireman. Candidates must know that results for constable and warder have been announced now.

Direct link for the official website of APSLPRB

