AP Police recruitment 2018: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) of Andhra Pradesh government invites applications through Online mode only to fill 2723 posts constable, warden and firemen in the state. The SLPRB will recruit eligible candidates for the posts of SI, RSI, station fire officer, and deputy jailor.

Important Dates:

– Submission of Online application form begins from at 3 pm on November 12, 2018.

– Submission of Online application form closes at 5 pm on December 7, 2018.

– Written test will be conducted at 10 am on January 6, 2019 (Sunday).

Admit Card/ Hall Ticket:

Registered candidates are requested to download their Admit Card/ Hall Ticket from the official website — slprb.ap.gov.in — 10 days before the date of Preliminary Written Test.

Vacancy details:

– PC (Civil) – 1600

– PC (AR) – 300

– PC (APSP) – 300

– Warder (Male) – 100

– Warder (Women) – 23

– Firemen – 400

– Driver operators – 30

Application Fee:

– For PC, Warder and firemen is Rs 300 (Unreserved Category)

– FOR SC and ST category candidates Rs 150 (Reserved Category)

Eligibility:

– Both men and women are eligible for the police constable posts

– He/ she should be a resident of Andhra Pradesh

Age limit:

– For the police constable posts: The minimum age should be 18 years and the maximum have to be 22 years as on July 1, 2018.

– For warden and firemen POSTS: The minimum age should be 18 years and the maximum have to be 30 years as on July 1, 2018.

However, there is age relaxation for backward, SC and ST candidates.

Education:

– For Constable and Firemen posts: The candidate must have passed the Intermediate or equivalent exam as on July 1, 2018.

– Reserved Category candidates need to pass 10 th Class or the SSC exams

– For warden: The candidate must have passed the Intermediate or equivalent exam as on July 1, 2018.

Candidates are requested to check the official website — slprb.ap.gov.in — for details on physical measurement.

