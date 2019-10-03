AP Police Recruitment 2019: Andra Pradesh Police has issued the notification for the recruitment Assistant Public Prosecutor posts. Interested candidates can apply through its official website on or before October 31.

AP Police Recruitment 2019: Andra Pradesh Police has invited the application for the recruitment of Assistant Public Prosecutor posts. A total of 50 candidates will be a recruit for this post. Candidates with eligible qualification can apply through the prescribed format on or before October 31.

Candidates are advised to fill the details correctly as no request to change any information will be entertained. The eligible candidates with the local candidature of Andhra Pradesh belonging to OCs and BCs have to pay a fee of Rs.600/- towards the processing of the application, written examinations, etc., and SCs and STs have to pay only Rs 300 and all other candidates have to pay Rs 600.

The recruitment is being made to the posts of Assistant public prosecutors in Andhra Pradesh state prosecution service on a zonal basis. The candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfill all eligibility conditions for admission to the examination.

AP Police Recruitment 2019: Important dates

Application submission started on September 30.

The application submission will end on October 31.

AP Police Recruitment 2019: Zone details for Assistant Public Prosecution post

Zone – | (Visakhapatnam Range)

Zone – ll (Eluru Range)

Zone – lll (Guntur Range)

Zone – lV (Kurnool Range)

AP Police Recruitment 2019: Qualification

Bachelor’s degree in any subject along with a Bachelor’s Degree in Law awarded by any recognized institution/university.

The candidates who have passed a five-year course in law after intermediate are also eligible years of experience in Fire Fighting and Rescue Operations.

The candidate must have practiced as an advocate for not less than three (3) years of active practice in Criminal Courts in the State as on the date of notification.

AP Police Recruitment 2019: Examination

Candidates need to undergo examination for the selection process. There will be 2 examinations to which all the candidates have to clear. Both the examination will consist of 200 marks and same subjects. Paper-I will be objective in nature containing 200 questions. And Paper-II will be written.

