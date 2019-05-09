AP POLYCET 2019 result: The State Board of Technical Education Andhra Pradesh has released the AP POLYCET 2019 result and scorecards at myap.e-pragati.in. Check steps to download AP POLYCET 2019 scorecard here.

AP POLYCET 2019 result, scorecard: The State Board of Technical Education Andhra Pradesh has released the results and scorecards of Andhra Pradesh POLYCET 2019 Exam on the official website myap.e-pragati.in today, May 9, 2019. The results are now available on the official website and all the candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their respective scores on it.

This year, a more than 1.30 Lakh candidates had registered for the state-level entrance exam. However, only 1,24,669 students had reportedly appeared in the written, which was conducted on April 30, 2019. Moreover, the direct link to download the results has been given below. Candidates can also check the instructions to download the AP POLYCET 2019 results given below.

How to check and download the AP POLYCET 2019 result?

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website of AP POLYCET 2019 – myap.e-pragati.in

Step 2: Search for the Direct Link for AP PolyCET Result 2019 on the homepage and click on it

Step 3: Now click on the link to download the rank card displayed on the page

Step 4: Candidates need to enter their hall ticket number in the space provided

Step 5: Submit the details and wait for the rank card to appear on the screen of your computer

Step 6: Download the scorecard and take a print out for reference if necessary

Candidates must note that they will be called for a counselling session for admissions after the declaration of AP POLYCET 2019 results.

Direct link to download the AP POLYCET 2019 result

