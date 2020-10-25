AP POLYCET 2020: Department of Technical Education has released the AP POLYCET phase one seat allotment results on their official website, appolycet.nic.in.

AP POLYCET round 1 seat allotment result can be checked by the students who wish to take admission in polytechnic programmes in engineering & non-engineering colleges. Interested candidates may now head towards the official website and check the result by entering their admit card number, form number, DOB and password.

Department of Technical Education (DTE) has allotted seats to students based on the marks secured by them in the AP POLYCET exam 2020, choices made by them while filling the online form of AP POLYCET counselling 2020 and seat availability.

Steps to check AP POLYCET Round 1 seat allotment list online:

Go to the official website of AP POLYCET, appolycet.nic.in. On the home page, click on the option that says Candidate’s portal. A Login menu will appear before you on your screen. Key in your Date Of Birth, admit card number (hall ticket no.) and password. Click on the Submit button. AP POLYCET Round 1 seat allotment letter will appear before you on your screens. Print or download it for future reference.

