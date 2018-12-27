AP Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2018-19: The Andhra Pradesh Public Servcie Commission (APPSC) has released a notification inviting applications for the posts of Panchayat Secretary through its official website. All the interested and eligible candidates can check the notification by logging into – psc.ap.gov.in and start applying for the same. As per reports, the Commission has already started the application process on its official website from today, December 27, 2018.
Moreover, reports has it that there are 1051 vacancies which has been aimed to be filled up through this recruitment drive. Candidates willing to submit their applications for the posts must fulfil all the eligibility criteria for applying to the posts.
How to check the notification for the recruitment?
- Visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh Public Servcie Commission (APPSC) as mentioned above
- On the homepage, click on the Notification link
- Candidates will be taken to another page
- Here, click on the relevant link
- Now, candidates will be redirected to a PDF
- Download the pdf and go through the same carefully
- Read all thr details and take a print out if necessary
To log into the official website of the Commission directly and start applying, go to this link: https://psc.ap.gov.in/(S(5ylyrm0ai0wqdbr0gsr2bmld))/HomePages/RecruitmentNotifications.aspx
