AP Police SI Mains Answer Keys 2019: The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has published the Sub Inspector Main examination answer keys on the official website of the Board. The examination was conducted on by the Board for the recruitment of Sub Inspectors of Police (Female and Male), SCT Reserve Sub Inspectors of Police (AR, APSP). Candidates who have appeared in the examination for the recruitment can check the final answer keys on the official website slprb.ap.gov.in.

According to reports in TOI, the examination was conducted from February 23 till February 24, 2019 at four different places which are as follows – Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Kakinada and Kurnool starting from 10:00AM. Candidates are advised to check the answer keys and if they find any issue with the same, they must report the same to the concerned authority.

How to download the Answer Keys of the Recruitment examination on the official website of the Board?

Step 1: Log on to the official website at first as mentioned above

Step 2: Search for the Answer Key link on the homepage

Step 3: Now, click on the link and wait for the next page to download

Step 4: The pdf containing the answer keys will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Step 5: Download the pdf and take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

Direct link to download the answer keys from the official website: AP Police SI Mains Answer Keys 2019

