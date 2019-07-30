AP SLPRB recruitment 2019: The results for the final exam for the 2018 Constable recruitment Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has been released on July 30, 2019. Through this recruitment drive, post for the SCT PCs Civil (Men & Women), SCT PCs AR (Men & Women), SCT PCs APSP (Men), Warder (Men & Women) and Firemen are to be filled. Interested candidates will visit the official website of the SLPRB - slprb.ap.gov.in.

AP SLPRB recruitment 2019: Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has released the results for the final exam for the 2018 Constable recruitment on July 30, 2019. Through this recruitment drive, applications have been invited to fill the post for the SCT PCs Civil (Men & Women), SCT PCs AR (Men & Women), SCT PCs APSP (Men), Warder (Men & Women) and Firemen. Interested candidates can visit the official website SLPRB – slprb.ap.gov.in.

Final exam was conducted in the month of March. Results have now been declared after PST/PET, document verification of the successful candidates. Candidates will have to use their final written exam registration number and date of birth details to view the results.

Direct link http://pcresults.apprb.in/FWEPCRESULTS1.ASPX

Step 1: Download scanned copy of OMR Sheets. Verify the marks as awarded before applying for verification.

Step 2: Mention specific reason while requesting for verification so that their grievance may be looked into.

Step 3: For ‘Verification’ OMR Sheet will be scanned once again and marks will be awarded after checking the answer key that had already released by the board

Step 4: Only valid representation are being received with the fee. It will be examined the decision of the committee in the matter that shall be finalised.

Step 5: In case of any improvement in marks, fee submitted the candidate will be refunded by the SLPRB.

The examination was conducted on March 17, 2019. Successful candidates will have to go through preliminary written exam and the PET/PMT round. They were eligible to appear for the final written exam. Board, through this recruitment drive, fill 2,732 vacancies for the police and fire department.

Board had conducted the first stage of the exam for the AP constable recruitment from January 6 to January 8, 2019. the result was declared on January 23, 2019.

OMR Sheets for the examination will be made available on the official website from today – July 30, 2019 till August 1, 2019.

Candidates can request for the ‘verification’ of their answer keys, after making payment of Rs. 1,000. Request for the same will have to be done online on the official website. Candidates will be provided with the hall ticket, where it would be mentioned about candidate’s name, father’s name, remarks.

