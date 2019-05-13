AP SSC 10th Result 2019: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh, will be declaring the result for the AP SSC class 10th examination tomorrow. All the students who have appeared for the same can download their result by visiting the official website of the AP Board, bseap.org.

AP SSC 10th Result 2019: AP BSE or the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is going to declare the result for the AP SSC class 10th examination on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. As per an official of the Andhra Pradesh Board, The SSC results will be announced in a press conference which will be held in Vizag. The results for the AP SSC Class 10th examination will be declared between 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. In the current year, 602 lakh students appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate (AP SSC) Class 10th examination in the month of March and April. The neighbouring state of Telangana has declared the TS SSC results recently. More than 5 lakh students appeared for the TS SSC exam and out of which 92.43 per cent students clearly passed the exam.

Many other boards, including CBSE, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, and Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, and CISCE which conducts the ICSE examinations. Other major boards like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam will soon confirm the results.

The AP SSC results will be declared on the official website of Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate (AP SSC), bseap.org. In addition to the official website, AP SSC results will be declared on third-party websites like manabadi, indiaresults and examresults.

Steps to check the AP SSC 10th Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (APSSC), bseap.org.

Step 2: Tap the tab saying AP 10th result 2019 or AP SSC result 2019.

Step 3: Enter the roll number and other required details in the mentioned fields.

Step 4: Tap the submit button.

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result.

Step 7: Take a print out of the result and keep a copy of it with you for any sort of future reference.

How to check AP SSC 10th Result 2019 via SMS:

Type a message in this format, SSC<Roll Number> and send the text to 56263.

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh, is popularly known as the Directorate of Government Examinations. The Board was founded in 1953 and serves under the Department of Education, Andhra Pradesh.

