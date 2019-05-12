AP SSC 10th results 2019: BSEAP is going to declare the AP SSC Result 2019 soon. After the declaration of AP class 10th result 2019, all the students who appeared for the exam will be able to check and download their results by visiting the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP), bseap.org.

AP SSC 10th results 2019: Know date, time and steps to check at bseap.org

AP SSC 10th results 2019: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh or popularly known as BSEAP is going to declare the AP SSC Result 2019 soon. After the declaration of AP class 10th result 2019, all the students who appeared for the exam will be able to check and download their results by visiting the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP), bseap.org. As per the latest report the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will declare the results for the AP class 10th examination on May 14, 2019.

Steps to check the AP Board class 10th result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh, bseap.org.

Step 2: Tap the link saying AP SSC results 2019 present on the homepage.

Step 3: you will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and other required details in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Tap the submit button.

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the result.

Step 8: Take a print out of the result and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

The students are advised to keep the copy of the result as a reference document until the original mark sheet is issued to them by the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh.

How to check the AP Board class 10th results 2019 via SMS:

All the students who have appeared for the AP Board class 10th examination 2019 can check their results through SMS. To access the results through SMS, the students need to type SSC<space>ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.

About the Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh:

Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh was founded in 1953 and it functions as an autonomous body and serves under the Andhra Pradesh’s Department of Education. The board is also known as the Directorate of Government Examinations.

