AP SSC 10th results 2019 at bieap.gov.in : The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) is soon going to declare the results for AP Class 10th Result 2019. Reports are surfacing on the internet that the board has scheduled to declare the result on or before May 14, 2019. The AP Class 10 or AP SSC results will be available on the official website of Andhra Pradesh board that is bseape.org.

The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) organized the examinations from March 18 to April 2, 2019. According to the data acquired, more than 6 lakh students registered themselves for the examination which was held in various centers of Andhra Pradesh.

As the results will be declared any day now, we have listed the easy and simple steps to check your scores. Take a look!

Visit the official website, bieap.gov.in

On the homepage of AP Board, click on ‘ AP SSC Result 2019’ link

Enter your board roll number and other required details

Click the Submit button and results will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print out of the same for future use.

As all the students visit the official website when the results are declared, the websites get stuck. In this case, the students who are not able to check their results should not panic as there are many alternative methods to download your scorecards. Here we have listed the other websites you can visit to check your result!

bieap.gov.in

examresults

indiaresults

www.manabadi.co.in

www.manabadi.com

And if you want to check your results right on your phone, here are the easy and simple steps to check the scores via SMS!

Network Operator- BSNL

SMS your Hall Ticket No to 55352,56300 or call on 1255225 for IVRS

Network Operator- Vodafone

SMS your Hall Ticket No with SSC <space> Hall Ticket No and sent it to 56300 or call on 58888

Network Operator- Tata Indicom

SMS your Hall Ticket No with SSC <space> Hall Ticket No and send to 56263 or call on 129660

Network Operator- Tata Docomo

SMS your Hall Ticket No with SSC <space> Hall Ticket No to 58888 or call on 54321234

Network Operator- Idea

To know your result, call on 54040

Network Operator- Airtel

To know your result, call on 52800 for IVRS

