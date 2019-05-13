AP SSC 10th results 2019: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) is all set to release the results of AP Class 10th Result 2019 in this week of May. The students who sat for the examination of AP Class 10 board are expected to keep a regular check on the official websites as the board can release an official notification anytime.

AP SSC 10th results 2019 @ bieap.gov.in: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) is all set to release the results of AP Class 10th Result 2019 in this week of May. The students who sat for the examination of AP Class 10 board are expected to keep a regular check on the official websites as the board can release an official notification anytime. The AP SSC results will be available on the official website as soon as the scorecards are released.

AP SSC results were conducted from March 18 to April 2, 2019, and as per the data, more than 6 lakh students had registered themselves for the examinations which took place in several centers. The students who are waiting for the results of AP SSC or AP Class 10 results should not panic if the server of the official website goes down after the declaration of results. It happens often when the websites receive huge traffic. But, we have listed alternative websites that can also show your scorecard without any fuss.

Websites to check the AP SSC Results 2019:

bieap.gov.in

examresults

indiaresults

www.manabadi.co.in

www.manabadi.com

Here are the other important details about AP SSC 10th results 2019!

Board name: Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh, BIEAP

Result name: AP SSC Result 2019

Result date: May 14 (expected)

Websites: bieap.gov.in, examresults, indiaresults, www.manabadi.co.in,www.manabadi.com

As the results are scheduled to be declared soon, we have also mentioned the easy and simple steps to check your scorecards from the official websites!

Step 1: Visit the official website, bieap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of AP Board, click on ‘ AP SSC Result 2019’ link

Step 3: Enter you board roll number and other required details

Step 4: Click ‘Submit’ button and results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take print out of the same for future use.

