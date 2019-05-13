AP SSC 10th results 2019: AP SSC 10th results 2019: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh, better known as BSEAP is soon going to announce the results for AP SSC examination 2019 soon. The students who appeared for the Class 10 board examination under Andhra Pradesh board should know that the result is scheduled to be declared this week only and will be available on the official websites.

The students who sat for the examination of Andhra Pradesh Board Class 10 are advised to keep their admit cards handy

The AP class 10th result 2019 will be announced at the official website of Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) at bseap.org. Some of the latest reports state that the scorecards will be released by the board on May 14, 2019.

As the results are soon going to be announced by the authorities, we have listed the easy and simple steps to check your scores!

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh, bseap.org.

Step 2: Tap the link saying AP SSC results 2019 present on the homepage.

Step 3: you will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and other required details in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Tap the submit button.

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the result.

Step 8: Take a print out of the result and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

The students who sat for the examination of Andhra Pradesh Board Class 10 are advised to keep their admit cards handy. The details mentioned in student’s hall ticket are required to log in and check the results os keeping them near will let you check the result quickly.

The students are also advised to take a print out of the result and take copies of it for further reference until you get the original mark sheet. The original mark sheet will be issued by the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh to every student through their respective schools.

