AP SSC 2019: The hall tickets of the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has been released by the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examination 2019 on the official website bse.ap.gov.in. The interested and eligible candidates are requested to download the admit cards through the official website.

AP SSC admit card 2019: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the official website- bse.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Under ‘Quick links’, click on SSC hall ticket link

Step 3: In the provided fields, select your district, school and enter your name and date of birth

Step 4: Click on the ‘Download hall ticket’

Step 5: Your hall trickets will be appeared on the screen

Step 6: Download the same. Take out a printout for future use

Step 7: All the academic course subjects/papers are common for both SSC academic course and OSSC course candidates.

AP SSC 2019: Check date sheet here

March 18, 2019 – First language paper – I (group A/ composite course)

March 19, 2018 – First language paper – II (group A/composite course) / OSSC Main language paper – I (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian)

March 20 – Second language

March 22 – English paper I

March 23 – English paper )

March 25 – Mathematics paper – I

March 26 – Mathematics paper – II

March 27 – General Science paper I

March 28 – General Science paper – II

March 29 – Social Science paper – II

March 30 – Social Studies paper – II

April 1 – OSSC main language paper – II

April 2 – SSC vocational course

AP SSC 2019: Important instructions

1. There will be a different set of question papers for each subject

2. According to the official release, if any student attempts to an answer to a wrong set of question paper as the one assigned, their candidature will be cancelled.

3. The candidates who will appear at the wrong alloted centre will also be disqualified.

4. The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams will begin from March 18 and end on April 2, 2019.

