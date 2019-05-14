AP SSC Advanced supplementary exam: Andhra Pradesh Secondary School certificate (AP SSC) Result 2019 has been declared by the board. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their respective results from bse.ap.gov.in, manabadi.com for results. The dates for the supplementary examination have been released too.

AP SSC supplementary exam: Click on this link to check your class 10 result – results.manabadi.co.in. The result for Andhra Pradesh Secondary School certificate (AP SSC) has been declared by the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) today ta their official website- bseap.org. The Andhra Pradesh Secondary School certificate (AP SSC) examination was held from March 18 to April 2, 2019. Apart from the website, the students can also check their respective results via the SMS provider, and website- Manabadi, indiaresuts, and examresult.nic.in. The result for AP SSC was released by the board earlier today in a press conference which was held at Vizag from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm.

This year around 6,21,649 students appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Secondary School certificate ( AP SSC) examination. For the students who have failed the examination supplementary exams will be conducted inthe month of June 2019 and for the students who want to apply for the re-verification process, the link will be active in about a day. The fees for the re-verification process is Rs 500/- per subject.

The link for supplementary exam registration will begin soon and the exam will commence from June 17, 2019, onwards. As per deputy director of public instruction Y. Shivaramaiah, to help the children do well the teachers will start taking classes for them as soon as possible. The last date to apply for SSC supplementary 2019 exam is June 06, 2019.

AP SSC supplementary exam will begin from June 17, 2019, with first language Group A and on June 28, 2019, Composite course English Paper 1 and Paper 2 examination will be conducted. The exam will be held from 09:30 am to 12:15 pm.

The students who are not satisfied with their score can apply for verification of score and revaluation of papers on the official website of the board by paying amount Rs 500/- before May 30, 2019. The pass percentage this year has been recorded at 94.48%

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App