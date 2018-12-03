Andhra Pradesh SSC date sheet 2019: The Board of Secondary Education has released @ the schedule for the upcoming SSC or 10th exam on its official website. All the students appearing for the final examination next year can check the website bseap.co.in to download the schedule.

Andhra Pradesh SSC date sheet 2019: The Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh has released the schedule or timetable for the upcoming SSC or 10th examination on its official website – www.bseap.co.in. All the students appearing for the final examination next year can check the website bseap.co.in to download the schedule. According to reports, the Class 10 or Senior Secondary Examination will be conducted by the Board from March 18 till April 2, 2019 and the schedule was announced by the state HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao on Monday, i.e. on December 3, 2018.

Also, reports say that more than 6.1 lakh students are speculated to appear in the upcoming SSC or Class 10 examination next year. Meanwhile, it has also been revealed by the minister that the results of the SSC examination will be declared on May 2, 2019, just within one month after completion of the examination. The examination is said to be held at 2835 centres across the state and CCTV cameras will be installed in some problematic centres to avoid unfair means during the examination. Flying squads will also be arranged to keep an eye during the examination.

How to check the Time Table of AP 10th or SSC Exam 2019?

Log in to the official website of Andhra Pradesh Secondary Board of Education

Search for the link that reads, “Schedule for SSC Exam 2019” and click on it

Candidates will be directed to the notification

Download the same and take a print out of the Time Table for reference

To go to the official website of Andhra Pradesh Secondary Board of Education, click on this link: http://bseap.co.in/#

