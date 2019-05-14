Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) or BSEAP will announce the Matric results on its official website - bseape.org. Students can check all the latest updates on the AP SSC Result 2019 in this article mentioned below.

Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) is all set to announce the Matric results soon on its official website – bseape.org.The students can check their results on other websites like results.cgg.gov.in, examresults.net, manabadi.com, indiaresults.com, vidyatoday.in, results.shiksha if they find any difficulty in accessing the official website to download the e-marksheets of the AP SSC Result 2019.

Steps to check the AP Board class 10th result 2019:

Step 1: Students need to visit the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh official website, bseap.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, “AP SSC results 2019”

Step 3: Students will be redirected to a new window

Step 4: Now, on the new page, enter the roll number printed on your AP Admit Card 2019 and other necessary details in the space provided on the page

Step 5: Click on submit button.

Step 6: The AP SSC result 2019 will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Step 7: Download the AP 10th Result and take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

The Board will be releasing the 10th results today, candidates must note that the official website of the Board might not function properly due to heavy traffic. Hence they can check the other government websites to check ther e-marksheets.

Telangana Board of Education has also declared the Telangana SSC or TS Class 10th result 2019 on its official website – bse.telangana.gov.in on May 13, 2019.

on May 13, 2019. The BSEAP or Andhra Pradesh Board is going to announce the SSC results on its official website soon. Students can check the board official website and other third-party websites mentioned in this article.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App