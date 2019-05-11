AP SSC result 2019: Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will declare the AP SSC results in the next week at bieap.gov.in. More than 6 lakh students have taken part in the Class 10th examination.

AP SSC result 2019: Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) is highly likely to announce Class 10th result in the next week at bieap.gov.in. Media reports have suggested that the results for AP SSC exam will be released on May 14, this month, adding that BSEAP has completed the evaluation process. BSEAP had held SSC examination in March-April 2019. Around 6 lakh students had taken part in the examination.

Earlier, reports were doing rounds on the internet saying results of Class 10th will be delayed as the Directorate of Government Examination officials were busy with the ongoing Lok Sabha polls in the country.

Students waiting for the results are advised to not to give ear to rumours and keep an eye on the official website of the board.

Steps to check AP SSC result 2019:

• Visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh at bieap.gov.in

• On the homepage, click on the link reading AP SSC result 2019

• Enter the required credential including roll number

• Result will appear on the screen

• Download the same and take a printout for future correspondence

Last year, BSEAP declared AP SSC results on April 29. The Class 10th students had registered the pass percentage of 94.48 per cent. Girls had outperformed boys by registering a pass percentage of 94.56 against 84.41 per cent of boys.

Andhra Pradesh Board recently announced the Class 12 results in which the passing percentage stood at 72 with girls registering 75 per cent against 68 per cent of boys.

Meanwhile, many Central and State boards have released the results of Class 10th and Class 12th in the last few weeks. Mostly, girls have performed better than boys in these results.

