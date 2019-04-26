AP SSC Result 2019: The Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh has decided to declare the AP SSC Result 2019 by May 15, 2019 at the official website of the board i.e. bseap.gov.in. According to the AP Commissioner of school education K Sandhya Rani, currently the evaluation work of the test papers and answer sheets is underway. Given below are the steps on how to download the AP 10th Results 2019.

AP SSC Result 2019: The Andhra Pradesh Board is set to declare the AP 10th Result 2019 in the second week of May 2019. However, the Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh has yet not confirmed the final date of releasing the AP SSC Result 2019. The officials of the Board were quoted saying that the AP SSC Result 2019 will be declared by May 15, this year. Soon after the results will be declared, candidates will be able to access the official website of the Board i.e. bseap.gov.in in order to check and download their AP results 2019. Each student who appeared for the examination and is eagerly waiting for his or her result is advised to stay calm and keep an eye on the official webiste which is mentioned above.

The Andhra Pradesh Commissioner of school education K Sandhya Rani in a statement informed the anxious candidates that AP Class 10 Result 2019 for SSC students will be released in the second week of May which is May 5 to May 15, 2019. She even confirmed that currently the evaluation work of the test papers and answer sheets is underway and is expected to be completed by April 27, 2019. A total of 69 lakh answer sheets which are to be evaluated, 70 per cent answer sheets have already been checked and corrected, said Sandhya Rani.

This year, nearly 21,000 teachers from different schools are invited to check the answer sheets and help wind-up the evaluation work.Before releasing the AP SSC Result 2019, the result data will be cross-verified followed by posting it on official website in order to avoid the last moment mistakes in the result that are published online.

Steps to download the AP Class 10 Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh Board i.e. bseap.gov.in

Step 2: Click the link that reads AP SSC Result 2019

Step 3: Enter the important details like hall ticket number and other information

Step 4: Verify the details mentioned and Submit the information

Step 5: Your AP 10th Result 2019 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download your result and take a print out of it for future reference.

