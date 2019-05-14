AP SSC Result 2019: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has finally declared the AP Intermediate Result 2019 today i.e. May 14. All the candidates who appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Secondary Board exams for the 2018-2019 batch are advised to keep their hall ticket number or admit card ready to check and download the AP Class 10th Result 2019 via website or SMS.

List of websites to check and download AP Intermediate Result 2019:

Steps to check and download AP Class 10th Result 2019 via Websites:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education i.e. bseap.org.

If you are unable to access the official website, you can also visit mentioned above alternative websites to check the AP Result 2019.

Click to the link that reads AP Intermediate Result 2019.

Enter your roll number, admit card number and name.

Submit your credentials.

Your AP SSC Result 2019 will appear on your screen,

Download and take a print out of your AP Result 2019 for future reference.

Steps to check and download AP SSC Class 10 Result 2019 via SMS:

BSNL: Type Hall Ticket No and send it to 55352 or 56300.

Vodafone: Type SSC<SPACE>Hall Ticket No and send it to 56300.

Tata Indicom: Type SSC <space> Hall Ticket No and send it to 56263.

Tata Docomo: Type SSC <space> Hall Ticket No and send it to 58888.

Note: Each and every student who appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Secondary Board Examination are advised to visit their respective school in order to collect the original mark sheet which will not be released on any mentioned above websites by the board.

