AP SSC Result 2019 @ bseap.org: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (APBSE) is likely to announce the AP SSC 10th Result 2019 today i.e. May 14 at 11:00 AM. Students who appeared for the AP Board Exams 2019 are advised to stay calm and keep an eye on the official website of APBSE i.e. bseap.org. If in case you are unable to check and download the AP Board Result for 2018-2019 batch on the official website, visit any of the mentioned below website or any other mode of checking the AP Result 2019.

List of Websites to check and download AP 10th Class Result 2019:

Steps to check and download Andhra Pradesh 10th Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education i.e. bseap.org.

bseap.org. Step 2: Click to the link that reads SSC Results March – 2019 (Available on 11:00 AM).

Step 3: If you have already registered to the websites, click to the link that reads SSC School Wise Login Results (Available on 11:00 AM) and then enter your user name along with a password.

Step 4: Enter the correct Roll Number that you used as an id during AP Board examination.

Step 5: Submit the hall ticket number.

Step 6: Your SSC Results March – 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download and take a print out of your AP SSC Results March – 2019 for future reference.

Note: The mentioned above list of alternative websites can be visited to check and download the AP Class 10th Result 2019 if the official website crashes due to heavy traffic.

This year the Andhra Pradesh Government decided to introduce the SMS option for candidates who are not able to access the website option. You just need to type <SSC ROLL NUMBER> and send it to 56263. SMS is so far the easiest way to receive the AP Board Result 2019 on the mobile phone.

