AP SSC Result 2019 @ bseap.org: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (APBSE) is set to declare the AP Class 10th Result 2019 today i.e. May 14 at 11:00 AM. The BSEAP will announce the AP SSC Result 2019 for 2018-2019 batch on the official website of APBSE i.e. bseap.org. All the students who appeared for the AP Board Exams 2019 are advised to stay calm and keep checking the website for the latest updates. Also, in order to avoid any kind of confusion while checking the AP Board 10th Result 2019, students should keep their admit card or hall ticket ready.

List of websites to check and download AP Board Class 10th Result 2019:

Steps to check and download AP SSC 10th Result 2019 via websites:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEAP i.e. bseap.org.

Step 2: If you are unable to access bseap.org , visit any of the above-mentioned websites to check and download your AP Board Result 2019.

Note: You can also login to the official website by clicking to the link that reads

SSC School Wise Login Results (Available on 11:00 AM) .

SSC School Wise Login Results (Available on 11:00 AM) Step 4: Enter your Roll Number.

Step 5: Submit credentials.

Step 6: Your AP SSC Results March – 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download and take a print out of your AP 10th Board Result 2019 for future reference.

This year, the Andhra Pradesh Result for the 2018-2019 batch was conducted from March 18 to April 2 by the BSEAP. Over 6 lakh candidates registered for the AP Board Exams.

Note: Each and every student who appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Board examination, are advised to visit their respective schools in order to collect the mark sheet. Remember, no mentioned above website will provide any kind of original certificates like Mark Sheet, School Leaving Certificate, Migration Certificate or Provisional Certificate.

