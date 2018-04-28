Andhra Pradesh SSC Class 10 results 2018 is going to be declared tomorrow on the official website of the board. Students can log on to the website bseap.org and download their results. Due to huge traffic, students might face difficulty accessing the official website. In that case, they can use the IVR system or register themselves to get results via SMS or e-mail.

The Andhra Pradesh SSC Class 10 results 2018 is all set to be announced by the AP Board tomorrow, April 29, 2018, on its official website at bseap.org. Students who had appeared for the examination will have to check the official website of the board to avail their results online or they can even register themselves to get results via SMS or an e-mail. A notification was released on the Board’s official website which read, “The SSC Public Examination, March 2018 Results will be announced at 11.00 am on Sunday, April 29, 2018.”

According to reports, the AP 10th Class results are supposed to be declared at 9AM. Moreover, K Sandhya Rani, commissioner of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh Human and Resource Development minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao will be announcing the results, as per reports in a leading daily. It has been learned that this year approximately 5 lakh students have appeared for the Andhra Pradesh SSC examination, which was held in March.

ALSO READ: GBSHE Class 12 results 2018 declared @ gbshse.gov.in, check details to download your result

Students can check their results online using the steps mentioned below:

Go to the official website to check AP SSC Result 2018, bseap.org On the homepage, search for the link “SSC results 2018” Click on the link Student will be directed to a new page Now enter your details such as name and roll number and click on submit Your result will be displayed on the screen of your computer/laptop/mobile Download and take a printout of your result for further reference

This year, the results are going to come out early as last year, the results were declared on May 6, 2017.

ALSO READ: UP BEd 2018 results to be released today @ lkouniv.ac.in, check details to download

ALSO READ: UPSC second topper Anu Kumari says, ‘Women safety is my top priority’

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App