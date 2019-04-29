AP SSC Result 2019: The Andhra BSEAP 10th Result is all set to be declared by the Board Of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) after May 10, 2019. Candidates must note that the results will be out on the official websites - bseape.org or bseap.co.in or rtgs.ap.gov.in.

AP SSC Result 2019: Board Of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) is all set to release the SSC or Class 10th Board results through its official website – bseape.org soon. According to reports, the results were supposed to be declared this month but due to the ongoing general elections in the country the AP SSC result 2019 declaration date has been postponed.

Latest reports say that the results will be declared only after May 10th. All the candidates who have written in the Andhra Pradesh SSC exam 2019 this year can check the AP SSC Result 2019 on the official websites of the Board – bseape.org or bseap.co.in or rtgs.ap.gov.in.

The BSEAP had conducted the Class 10 or SSC (Secondary School Certificate) examination for students who had enrolled for the 2018-19 session from March 18, 2019 till April 2, 2019. The AP SSC Exam 2019 was held at various examination centres in the state this year.

How to check the AP SSC Result 2019?

Visit the official website of the Board Of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) – bseape.org

Candidates need to click on the result link on the homepage

On clicking, students will be directed to a new window

Here, enter the roll number

Submit the detail and wait for the page to download

The AP SSC Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Here’s the direct link to download the AP SSC Result 2019: http://bseape.org/

