AP SSC Supplementary Result 2019: Directorate of Government Examination (DGE), Andhra Pradesh has released the AP SSC Supplementary Result 2019 on its official website, In order to check the result, candidates need to have login by entering their hall ticket number or roll number in order to visit the official website of DGE.

The compartment examination was conducted on June 17, 2019, by Andhra Pradesh Board. Candidates those who had applied in the exam can visit the official website of DGE in order to check the results.

In 2018, supplementary exams took place from June 11 to June 25 and the result for the same was released on July 05, 2019.

AP SSC Supplementary Result 2019: Steps to check result

After the declaration of the result, the AP board has released the supplementary time table in the month of June 2019. Candidates can follow these steps and can check the result:

Step 1: Visit the official website, bseap.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: After this, candidates would be redirected to a new page, where they will have to fill in the required login credentials.

Step 4: After filling in the details, candidates will click on the “Submit” button.

Step 5: Once the details will be successfully submitted, the result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

