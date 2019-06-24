Andhra Pradesh Vidhana Parishad has invited applications for the post of Specialist Doctor and Supporting Staff. The last date of applying for the application is June 27. All eligible candidates between the age of 18 and 44 can apply for the posts.

Important Dates:

Notification for Recruitment – June 20, 2019

Last date for application submission – June 27, 2019

Publication of provisional merit list – July 1, 2019

Last date for receipt of grievances – July 3, 2019

AP Vaidya Vidhana Parishad Vacancy Details:

Specialist Doctor – 1 Post

Duty Medical Officer – 1 Post

Medical Officer – 1 Post

Specialist Doctors – 1 Post

Supporting Staff – 1 Post

Assistant Engineer – 6 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Specialist Doctor and Supporting Staff Posts –

Special Doctor – PG Degree/ Diploma in a specific speciality from a recognized university by the medical council of India.

Duty Medical Officer – MBBS FROMgoverenment recognized medical college.

Medical Officer – PG Degree/ Diploma in a specific speciality from a recognised university by MCL.

Supporting Staff – 10th class passed and experience in any Nursing Home.

All eligible candidates between the age of 18 and 44 can apply for the posts. Age relaxation is given to candidates coming from reserved categories.

How to apply for AP Vaidya Vidhana Parishad Recruitment 2019:

Candidates who are interested in applying for the posts can submit applications along with the documents to the DCHS, Vizianagaram before June 27, 2019

Andhra Pradesh Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (APVVP) is one of the divisions of health, medical and family welfare department of Andhra Pradesh Government. It was established in 1986and it mostly deals with middle-level hospitals of bed strengths ranging from 30 to 350. APVVP does not have Primary Health Centres and Medical Colleges Hospitals under its jurisdiction.

