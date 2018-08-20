APDCL Recruitment 2018: The Assam Power Distribution Company Limited, Guwahati has released a notification for the recruitment against 1957 vacancies on its official website. Candidates can check the notification online and apply for the posts on or before September 12, 2018.

According to the official website, the last date for submission of application form is September 12, 2018. The notification is now available on the official website- apdcl.org.

According to the official website, the last date for submission of application form is September 12, 2018. The notification is now available on the official website- apdcl.org. The selection of the candidates will be done based on a written test and that who qualify the same will be called for documents Verification. Meanwhile, candidates applying for the posts of Sahayak will have to appear for Document verification or Physical Efficiency Test.

Number of posts vacant: 1957

AAO (Assistant Accounts Officer): 60

Office cum Field Assistant: 1,000

Light Vehicle Driver: 25

Sahayak: 872

Candidates can check the online notification by following the steps given below:

Log in to the official website of APDCL, www.apdcl.org Search for the Notification link Click on it Candidates will be directed to a PDF Download the same and take a print out if necessary for reference

Eligibility criteria of APDCL Recruitment 2018:

For the posts of AAO (Assistant Accounts Officer), the applicant must be a Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University with at minimum 55% marks or its equivalent.

For the post of Office cum Field Assistant, an applicant must have qualified the class 12 or equivalent examination from a recognized Board while for the post of Light Vehicle Driver the same qualification is necessary with the candidate having at least 2 years of professional driving experience.

For thw post of Sahayak, the applicant must be class 12th or equivalent passed with a diploma in Wireman or Electrician trade from Government recognised ITI.

Important dates:

Online application submission starts on August 18, 2018

Last date for submission of online application: September 12, 2018.

To go to the official website and check the notification, click on this link: https://www.apdcl.org/irj/go/km/docs/internet/ASSAM/webpage/pages/Home.html

