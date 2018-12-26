APDSC TRT, TET, TRT exam 2018 answer keys have been released on the official website of the authority - apdsc.apcfss.in. Candidates can now download the same with the help fo the steps given below.

APDSC TRT, TET, TRT exam 2018: The answer keys of the recently held APDSC TRT, TET, TRT exam has bee released on the official website – apdsc.apcfss.in. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can now download the Answer Keys and tally their attempted answers in the examination. Candidates can follow the instructions given below to download the APDSC TRT, TET, TRT exam 2018 Answer Keys from the website.

How to download the APDSC TRT, TET, TRT exam 2018 Answer Keys?

Visit the official website of APDSC – apdsc.apcfss.in

Candidates will be taken to the homepage

Now, search for the link that reads, “APDSC TRT, TET, TRT exam 2018 Answer Keys download”

On clicking, candidates will be directed to the PDF

Download the PDF and take a print out of the same for future reference

Direct link to download the APDSC TRT, TET, TRT exam 2018 Answer Keys: https://apdsc.apcfss.in/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More