APEDCL recruitment 2019: Andhra Pradesh Limited has announced 2,859 vacancies for the assistant post. Interested candidates can apply for the post by filling the application form on the official website of APEDCL or click on the link @apeasternpower.com to visit directly. Candidates must know, the last date to fill up the APEDCL application form is August 17, 2019. Candidates can get the APEDCL form only on the official website of APEDCL and no other source.

Follow the steps to apply for the APEDCL 2859 post:

Step1: Click on the link @apeasternpower.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Energy Assistant Post tab

Step 3: A new webpage will open APEPDCL – RECRUITMENT 2019

Step 4: Click on LINK 1

Step 5: Pay the application fee, then click on Fill Application Form (only after Fee Payment)

Step 6: Candidates must provide the Payment Reference ID, Mobile Number, and Date of Birth

Step 7: Click on the Submit button

Step 8: Fill the form as per the instruction provided by APEDCL

Vacancy details

Total posts: 2859

Name of the Post: Junior Lineman (Energy Assistant)

Educational qualification:

The candidates need to clear Class 10 examination with ITI qualification in electrical trade/ wireman trade or intermediate vocational courses.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates as on July 1, 2019, should be 35 years. The candidate should not be less than 18 years. The reserved category candidates (SC/ ST/ OBC) will get an age relaxation of five years.

Application fee:

The candidates belonging to the general category need to pay an application fee of Rs 200.

The reserved category candidates need to pay the application fee as mentioned in the official notification.

