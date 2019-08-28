APEPDCL Admit Card 2019 for the post of Energy Assistant (Jr Linemen) which includes the Pole climbing, Meter reading & Cycling Test has been declared by the Eastern Power Distribution Company of AP Limited (APEPDCL). Candidates can download the hall ticket by visiting the official website of APEPDCL.

In order to download the admit card, candidates will be required to give their application number, Mobile Number and Date of Birth

Steps to Download APEPDCL 2019 Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website of Eastern Power Distribution Compan, apeasternpower.com

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on Energy Assistant Recruitment Tab

Step 3: Candidates would then redirected to a new page, where they have to click on Go to home to download the application

Step 4: Click on the link which says to download APEPDCL admit card

Step 5: Download your hall ticket or the call letter and take a printout for the same for future reference.

The tests for the post of Energy Assistant (Jr Linemen) will be held at Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatanam, Rajamahendravaram, and Eluru.

Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited or APEPDCL is the Electricity Distribution company, which is owned by the Government of Andhra Pradesh for the Five Districts of Andhra Pradesh. The company was incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956 as a Public Limited Company on 31-03-2000 with headquarters at Visakhapatnam.

