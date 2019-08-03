APEPDCL Recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited from interested and eligible candidates for 7966 Junior Lineman vacancies online. Candidates can submit their applications for JLM Energy Assistant Posts through the website - apeasternpower.com before the last date mentioned in this article.

APEPDCL Recruitment 2019: Eastern Power Distribution Company of A.P Limited or APEPDCL has invited applications for the vacant positions of Junior Lineman through its official website – apeasternpower.com. According to the reports, there are 7966 Junior Lineman vacancies which will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates interested and eligible to apply can check the details of the recruitment online by logging into the official website. The application should be submitted only through the APEPDCL website.

Moreover, those who were looking for opportunities in the government sector, they must not miss to fil;l the application form for the notified APEPDCL Jobs 2019 at Eastern Power Distribution Company of A.P Limited (APEPDCL), Visakhapatnam. Fresh candidates will be recruited to the posts of Energy Assistants (Junior Lineman Gr. II) for Village Secretariat and Ward Secretariat in various Districts of the Andhra Pradesh state.

Out of the total 7966 vacancies, 5107 are available in Southern Power Distribution Company while 2859 in the Eastern Power Distribution Company of Andhra Pradesh Limited. The online application process started through the official website from yesterday, i.e. August 3, 2019 and reportedly, eligible Male candidates can submit their filled up applications for APEPDCL Energy Assistant posts on or by the last date i.e. August 17, 2019.

APEPDCL Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

All the interested candidates willing to submit their applications for APEPDCL JLM Recruitment 2019 must have passed the Matriculation Level or Class 10th with ITI certificate. All the necessary details such as vacancy, application procedure, age limit, and others on the official website only. The notification is now available on APEPDCL website.

APEPDCL Recruitment 2019: Important Date

Last date for submission of Online Application – August 17, 2019

APEPDCL Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

Energy Assistants (Junior Lineman Gr. II) – 7966

Village Secretariat – 3866

Ward Secretariat – 1241

