APICET Admit Card 2019: The Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test or APICET 2019 will be held soon and the admit cards for the same has been released. Candidates can check the steps to download the same given below.

APICET Admit Card 2019: The hall tickets for Andhra Pradesh (APICET) Integrated Common Entrance Test 2019 will be released today, April 19. The APICET will be conducted by Sir Venkateshwara University, Tiupati.

The candidates who have submitted their application can download admit cards from the official website of AP ICET 2019.

Candidates must note that after qualifying the APICET 2019 exam, the candidates can get admission into MBA and MCA courses under various universities. They can also get lateral entry into MCA course.

The APSCHE had invited online applications for APICET from February 27,si 2019.

The deadline to submit the form was April 4 this month.

The exam will be conducted on next Friday 26 April. The duration of the APICET exam has been fixed for two and half hours. The exam will start from 10 am to 12: 30 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm, in two shifts.

How to download the Hall Tickets?

Visit the official website – sche.ap.gov.in

Click on the link that reads, “AP ICET 2019 Hall ticket download” on the homepage

On clicking, the candidates will be directed to a new window

Here, enter the registration number and submit

The AP ICET 2019 Admit Card will be displayed on the computer screen

Download and take a print out of the same for future reference

Important Dates:

Admit Card downloading starts from – April 19, 2019

APICET 2019 Exam date – April 26, 2019

Exam to start at – 10 Am (first session) 2:30 PM (Second Session)

Prelims Answer Keys to be released on – April 26, 2019

Last date for filing of objections – April 29, 2019

Result date – May 6, 2019

