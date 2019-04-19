APICET Admit Card 2019: The hall tickets for Andhra Pradesh (APICET) Integrated Common Entrance Test 2019 will be released today, April 19. The APICET will be conducted by Sir Venkateshwara University, Tiupati.
The candidates who have submitted their application can download admit cards from the official website of AP ICET 2019.
Candidates must note that after qualifying the APICET 2019 exam, the candidates can get admission into MBA and MCA courses under various universities. They can also get lateral entry into MCA course.
The APSCHE had invited online applications for APICET from February 27,si 2019.
The deadline to submit the form was April 4 this month.
The exam will be conducted on next Friday 26 April. The duration of the APICET exam has been fixed for two and half hours. The exam will start from 10 am to 12: 30 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm, in two shifts.
How to download the Hall Tickets?
Visit the official website – sche.ap.gov.in
Click on the link that reads, “AP ICET 2019 Hall ticket download” on the homepage
On clicking, the candidates will be directed to a new window
Here, enter the registration number and submit
The AP ICET 2019 Admit Card will be displayed on the computer screen
Download and take a print out of the same for future reference
Important Dates:
Admit Card downloading starts from – April 19, 2019
APICET 2019 Exam date – April 26, 2019
Exam to start at – 10 Am (first session) 2:30 PM (Second Session)
Prelims Answer Keys to be released on – April 26, 2019
Last date for filing of objections – April 29, 2019
Result date – May 6, 2019
